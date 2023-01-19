Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DRI. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.04.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE DRI opened at $146.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.59. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,975 shares of company stock worth $3,439,234. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

