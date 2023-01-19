Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAR. Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Shares of DAR opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 431.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after purchasing an additional 673,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 576,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

