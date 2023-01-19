Daveen Chopra Sells 4,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

