Deborah L. Lapinska Sells 10,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE PGTI opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $385.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.89 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 20.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

A number of brokerages have commented on PGTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 108.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

