DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 169,894 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.45% of Flowers Foods worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Down 3.4 %

FLO stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.