DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 54,942 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,942 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 293,852 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 98,941 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.