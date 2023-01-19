DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 619,560 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,560 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.63% of Bloom Energy worth $22,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after buying an additional 1,207,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after buying an additional 734,694 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bloom Energy by 83.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after buying an additional 732,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Bloom Energy by 38.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,992,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,825,000 after buying an additional 555,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.84.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The business had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,274. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

