DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $16,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after buying an additional 1,154,632 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 685,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,850,000 after buying an additional 561,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 795,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,863,000 after buying an additional 265,860 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE DTE opened at $113.90 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

