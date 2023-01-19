DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $17.41 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,674 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

MetLife Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.