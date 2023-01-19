DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $18.39 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $381.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $621.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.56.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

