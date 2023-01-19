DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.45% of Novanta worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Stock Up 0.4 %

NOVT stock opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average is $138.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $162.48.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Novanta had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $222.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,044 shares of company stock worth $7,150,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

