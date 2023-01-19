DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 20,988 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MSCI were worth $27,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MSCI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $506.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $564.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.70.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

