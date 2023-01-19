DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 25,103 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.2% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,907 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $3,952,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in FedEx by 58.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 123,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 45,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 29.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,907,000 after buying an additional 64,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 29.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $256.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day moving average is $188.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

