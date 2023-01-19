DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,882 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.74.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $150.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.94.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

