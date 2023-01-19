DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,138 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

