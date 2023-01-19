Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of research firms have commented on DK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of DK stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Delek US has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

