Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

