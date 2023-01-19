Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

