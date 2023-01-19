Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $9.31

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $8.98. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 238,362 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $69,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $97,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

