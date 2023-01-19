Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.16. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.36.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,193,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,412,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,627,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

