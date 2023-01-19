DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DKSH Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DKSHF opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. DKSH has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DKSH in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Further Reading

