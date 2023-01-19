Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $72,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of D stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

