Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $149.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Dover Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Dover by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Dover by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

