Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 1,930.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

DOCMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.58) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 276 ($3.37) to GBX 250 ($3.05) in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

