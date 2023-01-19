DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.06. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.