Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 157.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,159,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $837,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Tesla by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,585,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $420,608,000 after buying an additional 1,199,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $406.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

