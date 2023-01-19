Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $96,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,815,000 after buying an additional 1,539,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 168.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 22.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 589,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

