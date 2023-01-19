Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 1,366 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 51.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Insider Activity

Autoliv Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALV opened at $81.13 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.41%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.