Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.4 %

RMR opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.44. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.89 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

See Also

