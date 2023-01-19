Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Down 4.8 %

Eastern stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eastern

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Featured Stories

