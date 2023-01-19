Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.38.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after buying an additional 156,797 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,224,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after buying an additional 63,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after buying an additional 86,318 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

