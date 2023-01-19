Edward S. Lampert Sells 7,615 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.3 %

AutoNation stock opened at $110.26 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.76.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in AutoNation by 491.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after buying an additional 370,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 17.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,948,000 after buying an additional 124,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

