Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Benchmark

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $188.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EA. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.