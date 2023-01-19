Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EARN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

NYSE:EARN opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.70. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -28.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

