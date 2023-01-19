Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $659.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.00 and a beta of 1.34. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

