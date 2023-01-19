Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) PT Raised to C$11.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EFXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Enerflex Stock Performance
Shares of EFXT stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.66.
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.
