Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas Sells 157,819 Shares

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total transaction of C$3,505,065.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,203,663.31.

Enerplus Stock Down 0.5 %

ERF stock opened at C$23.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.02. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of C$12.96 and a 12 month high of C$25.72. The company has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$940.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.90.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

