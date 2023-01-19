Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE ERF opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

