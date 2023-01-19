EOG Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $13.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.