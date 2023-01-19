Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 2.8 %

EQBK opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $506.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.73%.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $647,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,812.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $41,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,148.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $647,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,812.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,430. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

