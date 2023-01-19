Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $281.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $281.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.17.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $263.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $324.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

