Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Bank of America raised their price objective on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,532 shares of company stock valued at $24,464,898. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $131.44 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $172.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.