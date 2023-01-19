Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 340,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,459,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,199,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $542,409.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 45,999 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,057,977.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,651,296.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 14,605 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $321,310.00.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,646,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHCO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

