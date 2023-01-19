Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.