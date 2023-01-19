Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,300 shares, a growth of 1,204.1% from the December 15th total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 980,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Expion360 Price Performance

Shares of XPON opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 142.70% and a negative return on equity of 299.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expion360 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expion360 Inc. ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.