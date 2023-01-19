Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,300 shares, a growth of 1,204.1% from the December 15th total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 980,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of XPON opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.29.
Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 142.70% and a negative return on equity of 299.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
