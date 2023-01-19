Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

EXR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.5 %

EXR stock opened at $150.82 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.60 and a 200-day moving average of $172.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.