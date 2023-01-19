Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $114.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

