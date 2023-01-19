Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.61 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

