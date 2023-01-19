F Thomson Leighton Buys 282 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 283 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $25,045.50.

On Wednesday, January 11th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.96 per share, with a total value of $25,068.60.

On Thursday, January 5th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $25,051.50.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 295 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.98 per share, with a total value of $25,069.10.

On Thursday, December 29th, F Thomson Leighton bought 298 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.97 per share, with a total value of $25,023.06.

On Tuesday, December 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06.

On Monday, December 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.07 per share, with a total value of $25,010.58.

On Friday, December 16th, F Thomson Leighton bought 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.11 per share, with a total value of $25,022.34.

On Wednesday, December 14th, F Thomson Leighton bought 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15.

On Monday, December 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

