Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,246 call options on the company. This is an increase of 99% compared to the typical volume of 8,670 call options.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
Shares of FFIE stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.85.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
