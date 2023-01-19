Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,246 call options on the company. This is an increase of 99% compared to the typical volume of 8,670 call options.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of FFIE stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,479,000 after buying an additional 8,236,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 2,936,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 1,484.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,779,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,603,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,263,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000.

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.